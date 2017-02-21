By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, Feb 21 U.S. Treasury debt yields edged higher in rangebound trading on Tuesday ahead of a U.S. two-year note auction, supported by generally improved market appetite for risk as stocks and commodities gained. "Yields have rallied quite sharply off the lows," said Gennadiy Goldberg, interest rates strategist at TD Securities in New York. "I see stocks have bounced very sharply, so this could just be risk sentiment. But the market is rangebound, so all these moves are happening within a tight range." Benchmark U.S. 10-year and two-year Treasury note yields rose after falling for two straight days. Investors were also looking ahead to Wednesday's release of the Federal Reserve's minutes of its latest meeting for clues on the timing of the next interest rate hike. Fed Chair Janet Yellen said last week that an increase would be considered at every policy meeting, suggesting the U.S. central bank could move next month. "Our gut suggests that the Fed will want to keep jaw boning the market to price in greater probabilities of hikes and makes us lean somewhat hawkishly as a bias in terms of what to expect from the Fed," said Ian Lyngen, head of U.S. rates strategy at BMO Capital Markets. In late morning trading, U.S. 10-year notes were last down 2/32 in price to yield 2.432 percent, up from 2.425 percent on Friday. U.S. 30-year bond prices slipped 5/32, yielding 3.039 percent, up from Friday's 3.031 percent. U.S. two-year note prices were flat, yielding 1.206 percent. Jim Vogel, interest rate strategist at FTN Financial, said the U.S. two-year auction later in the session is set up for an award of 1.255 percent, with only moderate response from indirect bidders, mostly foreign central banks. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Dan Grebler)