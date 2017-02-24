Britain says no EU exit deal unless future relationship taken into account
LONDON, June 16 Britain said on Friday that no deal could be struck on exiting the European Union unless the future relationship with the bloc was taken into account.
NEW YORK Feb 24 U.S. Treasury debt yields slipped on Friday, after data showed new home sales grew less than expected in January and consumer sentiment eased last month, adding to a batch of reports the last few weeks that suggested a more mixed outlook for the world's largest economy.
U.S. 10-year notes were up 13/32 in price to yield 2.341 percent, compared with 2.388 percent late on Thursday. Yields fell as low as 2.333 percent, their lowest since Feb. 9.
U.S. 30-year bond prices also rose 28/32, yielding 2.978 percent, down from Thursday's 3.023 percent. U.S. 30-year yields also touched a two-week low of 2.976 percent.
The Commerce Department said on Friday new home sales increased 3.7 percent to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 555,000 units last month. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast single-family home sales.
The University of Michigan surveys of consumer sentiment, meanwhile, showed a final reading of 96.3 for February, down from last month's 98.5. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss)
OTTAWA, June 16 Foreign investment in Canadian securities slowed in April as investors scooped up bonds but sold their equities holdings, data from Statistics Canada showed on Friday.
