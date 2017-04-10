NEW YORK, April 10 U.S. Treasury yields were little changed on Monday as the Federal Reserve's labor market conditions index fell to 0.4 point in March from 1.5 in February, suggesting the jobs market cooled from a robust start earlier this year.

The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes was 2.370 percent, flat from late Friday, while two-year yield was little changed at 1.282 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong)