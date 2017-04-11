* U.S. to sell $20 billion 10-year notes at 1 p.m. EDT * Geopolitical worries underpin safe-haven demand for bonds * Fed's Kashkari to make public appearance at 1:45 p.m. EDT By Richard Leong NEW YORK, April 11 U.S. Treasury yields fell on Tuesday for a second straight day as anxiety about possible U.S. military strikes against Syria and North Korea and the outcome of the French presidential election spurred demand for low-risk government debt. The decline in bond yields was limited by selling among investors and dealers to make room for $20 billon worth of 10-year Treasury notes, which is part of this week's $56 billion worth of coupon-bearing government bond supply. "Any escalation in geopolitical concerns could push us back lower in yields," said Justin Lederer, Treasury strategist at Cantor Fitzgerald in New York. North Korean state media warned on Tuesday of a nuclear attack on the United States in retaliation of any signs of U.S. aggression amid worries about North Korea's advancing weapons program. The White House signaled it was open to additional strikes on Syria if its government uses chemical weapons again or deploys barrels. U.S. President Donald Trump ordered a missile strike on a Syrian air base last week in response to an alleged Syrian military attack using deadly poison gas. Furthermore, a new poll suggesting a tightening presidential race in France stoked worries about an anti-EU candidate, either National Front's Marine Le Pen or far-left wildcard Jean-Luc Melenchon, winning it all in next month's run-off. "We lived through Brexit. We lived through a Trump win so anything could happen," Lederer said. Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields were down 2 basis points at 2.337 percent in early trading on Tuesday. Last Friday they fell to 2.269 percent, which was the lowest intraday level since Nov. 18, following a government report showing a steep drop in domestic hiring in March. Trading volume has been muted due to the Passover and upcoming Easter holidays. U.S. financial markets will close on the Good Friday holiday. Traders expected the upcoming 10-year auction at 1 p.m. (1700 GMT) to sell at a yield of 2.349 percent, lower than 2.560 percent set at the prior auction which was the highest yield since July 2014. Separately, investors have been monitoring for further clues on the Federal Reserve's possible plan to begin paring reinvestments into Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities later this year, which is seen as a major step for the Fed to unwind an extraordinary policy it adopted to combat the last recession. At 1:45 p.m. (1745 GMT), Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari will participate in a question-and-answer session at an event held by a Minnesota business group. April 11 Tuesday 9:39 a.m. New York / 1339 GMT Price US T BONDS JUN7 152-8/32 0-15/32 10YR TNotes JUN7 125-48/256 0-72/256 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.815 0.828 -0.008 Six-month bills 0.925 0.9423 -0.023 Two-year note 99-254/256 1.254 -0.020 Three-year note 100-4/256 1.4946 -0.026 Five-year note 100-10/256 1.8667 -0.033 Seven-year note 99-220/256 2.1468 -0.034 10-year note 99-68/256 2.3338 -0.027 30-year bond 100-180/256 2.9642 -0.022 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 32.50 0.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 24.50 -2.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 10.00 0.50 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -3.75 0.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -40.00 0.00 spread (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)