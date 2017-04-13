NEW YORK, April 13 U.S. Treasury yields held at their lower levels with benchmark yields hovering near a five-month trough as the latest data on jobless claims and producer prices supported the view the U.S. economy is growing modestly without much inflation.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was 2.246 percent, down 5 basis points from late on Wednesday. It fell to 2.218 percent earlier Thursday, which was the lowest since Nov. 17, Reuters data showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong)