JGBs rise on cues from U.S. Treasuries; BOJ awaited
TOKYO, June 15 Japanese government bonds firmed on Thursday, taking cues from U.S. Treasuries as investors await Bank of Japan's meeting later this week.
NEW YORK, April 13 The U.S. bond market's gauges on inflation expectations on Thursday clung to their earlier gains even as data on domestic producer prices unexpectedly fell in March.
The 10-year inflation breakeven rate, or the yield difference between 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and regular 10-year Treasury notes, was last at 1.93 percent, up 1 basis point from Wednesday. It touched 1.89 percent on Wednesday, which was the lowest since Dec. 20, Tradeweb and Reuters data showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
* Deteriorating U.S. political climate undercuts risk sentiment
SHANGHAI, June 15 China's central bank left interest rates for open market operations unchanged on Thursday, shrugging off an overnight increase in the U.S. Federal Reserve's key policy rate.