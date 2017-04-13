NEW YORK, April 13 The U.S. bond market's gauges on inflation expectations on Thursday clung to their earlier gains even as data on domestic producer prices unexpectedly fell in March.

The 10-year inflation breakeven rate, or the yield difference between 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and regular 10-year Treasury notes, was last at 1.93 percent, up 1 basis point from Wednesday. It touched 1.89 percent on Wednesday, which was the lowest since Dec. 20, Tradeweb and Reuters data showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Bernadette Baum)