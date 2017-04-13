* U.S. yield curve at flattest level since November * Benchmark yield books steepest weekly drop since Jan. 2016 (Update market action, adds quote) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, April 13 U.S. Treasury yields fell on Thursday, with benchmark yields hitting near five-month lows as President Donald Trump's favorable view of low interest rates intensified a bond market rally that was underpinned by geopolitical worries. The U.S. bond market closed early on Thursday, ending at 2 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT) ahead of the market holiday on Good Friday. Trump made comments saying he favored low interest rates in a Wall Street Journal interview published late Wednesday. He also said he likes and respects Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen, whose term ends in 2018, although he was critical of her during his presidential campaign. "There has been this flight to safety for bonds, with a lot of geopolitical risks. Then you have comments from Trump in favor of low rates and now he might keep Yellen," said Larry Milstein, head of U.S. government and agency trading at R.W. Pressprich & Co in New York. The yield on 10-year Treasury notes fell 14 basis points, for the biggest weekly decline since January 2016, while the gap between two-year and 10-year yields contracted to under 103 basis points, the tightest since Nov. 9 after Trump's presidential win. Trump's comments on interest rates and Yellen, as well as a comment that the dollar was too strong, added to demand for Treasuries on a safety bid by investors rattled by fears of possible U.S. military action against Syria and North Korea. Market participants have already been reconsidering how quickly the Federal Reserve would lower rates, and they have scaled expectations on the timing and size of tax cuts, infrastructure spending and regulatory rollbacks, which Trump had promised, investors said. "All those stories have been building for awhile. Trump's comments yesterday were consistent with that but I don't think it's the primary cause on what's going on," said John Bellows, portfolio manager at Western Asset Management Co in Pasadena, California. Investors have also worried about the upcoming French presidential election on April 23. Recent opinion polls showed the race tightening, and financial markets worried about the rising popularity of far-left candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon, who like far-right leader Marine Le Pen is anti-EU. Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields were down over 6 basis points, at 2.232 percent, after hitting 2.218 percent earlier Thursday, which was the lowest level since Nov. 17. The 30-year bond yield was down over 4 basis points, at 2.888 percent, after falling to 2.870 percent, a level last seen on Nov. 10. Thursday, April 13 at 1442 EDT (1842 GMT): Price US T BONDS JUN7 153-27/32 0-27/32 10YR TNotes JUN7 125-252/256 0-132/256 Price Current Net Yield Change (pct) (bps) Three-month bills 0.8 0.8127 -0.002 Six-month bills 0.915 0.9319 -0.010 Two-year note 100-22/256 1.2053 -0.033 Three-year note 100-68/256 1.4091 -0.054 Five-year note 100-134/256 1.7641 -0.066 Seven-year note 100-136/256 2.0426 -0.070 10-year note 100-40/256 2.232 -0.064 30-year bond 102-56/256 2.8884 -0.042 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 32.75 0.75 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 26.25 1.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 11.50 1.00 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -3.00 0.75 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -40.25 0.25 spread (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Leslie Adler)