(Adds quote, data, updates prices) * French election uncertainty boosts bond demand * Tensions with North Korea rising * U.S. Federal Reserve rate hike expectations falling By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, April 18 U.S. Treasury yields fell to five-month lows on Tuesday as nervousness ahead of France’s first round of presidential elections this weekend and ongoing geopolitical tensions increased demand for safe-haven U.S. debt. French opinion polls show that far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron qualifying next Sunday for the May 7 run-off, but the gap with conservative Francois Fillon and far-leftist Jean-Luc Melenchon has been tightening. Rising tensions between U.S. and North Korea have also put investors on edge in recent weeks. "There are election fears in France and geopolitical fears in Asia," said Gennadiy Goldberg, an interest rate strategist at TD Securities in New York. The Guardian reported on Tuesday that the U.S. military is considering shooting down North Korean missile tests as a show of U.S. strength. U.S. Vice President Mike Pence reassured Japan of American commitment to reining in North Korea's nuclear and missile ambitions on Tuesday, after warning that U.S. strikes in Syria and Afghanistan showed the strength of its resolve. U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury note yields fell as low as 2.177 percent , the lowest since Nov. 14, and down from 2.252 percent on Monday. The yields have tumbled from 2.629 percent on March 14. British Prime Minister Theresa May on Tuesday called for an early election on June 8, saying she needed to strengthen her hand in divorce talks with the European Union by shoring up support for her Brexit plan. Bonds have also been boosted by falling expectations that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates an additional two times this year, as economic data disappoints and the Trump administration is seen as less likely to pass fiscal or tax reforms in the near-term, which was expected to boost growth. “The market continues to get less and less information out of the administration as far as fiscal stimulus and tax reform go as time goes on. At the same time there are risk events creeping into the market,” said Tom Tucci, head of Treasuries trading at CIBC in New York. Data on Tuesday showed that U.S. homebuilding fell in March and manufacturing output dropped for the first time in seven months. Futures trading is pricing in a 43 percent chance the U.S. central bank will raise rates at its June meeting, down from 71 percent on April 6, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch Tool. (Editing by Nick Zieminski and Chizu Nomiyama) )