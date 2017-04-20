(Adds auction results; updates prices) * 10-year note yields hit resistance at 2.19 pct * French election, North Korea tensions in focus * Rising stocks reduce demand for bonds * Strong demand for $16 bln 5-year TIPS auction By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, April 20 U.S. Treasury yields rose on Thursday as investors waited on the results from the French presidential election this weekend and as rising risk appetite boosted stocks, after yields fell earlier and broke below key technical resistance. With no major economic data releases this week investors were focused on the first round of the French election, to be held on Sunday, U.S. tensions with North Korea and any new indications on when the Trump administration is likely to undertake tax and fiscal reforms. Benchmark 10-year notes have struggled to stay below technical resistance at around 2.19 percent, which was tested in overnight trading, after yields fell more than 40 basis points in a month. “The 2.19 percent level represents about 50 percent of the post-election selloff, which is why it’s such a significant resistance level,” said Thomas Simons, a money market economist at Jefferies in New York. The 10-year note fell 12/32 in price to yield 2.25 percent. The yield briefly fell as low as 2.165 percent on Tuesday, the lowest level since Nov. 10, and it has tumbled from 2.63 percent on March 14. “We’ve come a long way very, very fast so gains up here are going to be more difficult to get or sustain,” said Mary Ann Hurley, vice president in fixed income trading at D.A. Davidson in Seattle. Bonds extended price losses as rising stocks reduced demand for safe-haven debt. Bonds prices have been boosted in recent weeks by reduced expectations that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates two more times this year following disappointing economic data. The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump is also seen as less likely to pass fiscal or tax reforms in the near term, which had been expected to boost growth. “Over the last month, the viability of the Trump economic agenda is definitely in question,” Simons said. The Trump administration will unveil a tax reform plan very soon and expects it will be approved by Congress this year whether a healthcare overhaul happens or not, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Thursday. Dallas Federal Reserve President Robert Kaplan said on Thursday that two more interest rate hikes this year remain possible, but that the U.S. central bank has the flexibility to wait and see how the economy unfolds. The Treasury Department sold $16 billion in five-year Treasury inflation-protected securities to strong demand, with dealers taking their smallest ever share of the sale. The U.S. government will sell $88 billion in two-year, five-year and seven-year notes next week. (Editing by Leslie Adler) )