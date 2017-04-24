* U.S. bond yields hit 2-week highs * Bond prices retrace some losses in afternoon session (Adds comment, updates prices) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, April 24 U.S. Treasury debt prices fell on Monday after centrist Emmanuel Macron's victory in the first round of France's presidential race bolstered expectations the country would stay in the European Union and preserve the euro. That fueled a selloff of safe-haven assets such as Treasuries. Overall Treasuries yields, which move inversely to prices, rose to two-week highs following Macron's win. In afternoon trading, however, bond prices recouped some of their losses due to short-covering and dip-buying especially from European investors who value the nice pick-up in yield on long-dated U.S. government debt. The French election result, meanwhile, was viewed as positive for Europe, reducing the risk of an anti-establishment scare similar in scale to that of Britain's vote to quit the EU and the election of Donald Trump as U.S. president in November. Ahead of Sunday's election, Treasury prices had rallied as investors sought protection against a potentially destabilizing outcome. "We saw a strong risk-on sell-off in Treasuries as there was no real surprise in the French election," said Kim Rupert, managing director of global fixed income at Action Economics in San Francisco. In late trading, U.S. 10-year notes were down 11/32 in price to yield 2.276 percent, from 2.236 percent on Friday. Yields hit a two-week peak of 2.325 percent earlier in the aftermath of the French election outcome. The 10-year yield briefly dipped to 2.165 percent last week, the lowest since Nov. 10. The notes had struggled to hold below strong technical resistance at yields of around 2.19 percent. U.S. 30-year bond prices were down 23/32, yielding 2.930 percent US30-YT=RR, up from Friday's 2.894 percent. Thirty-year yields earlier touched a two-week peak of 2.964 percent. On the front-end, U.S. two-year yields were also up at 1.233 percent , from 1.184 percent last Friday. Treasury supply is also in focus this week, with the auction of $88 billion in two-year, five-year and seven-year notes. Investors are also awaiting Trump's tax plan on Wednesday. Last week, Trump promised a "big announcement" on overhauling the U.S. tax code, a top campaign pledge. An administration official said over the weekend the announcement will consist of "broad principles and priorities." "The fact that the Trump administration is working on tax reform sooner than they thought, especially after the healthcare defeat, might keep stocks buoyant and Treasuries a bit on the defensive," said Action Economics' Rupert. "But then again, investors like the yield on the 10s and 30s so they may not sell off too hard." (Editing by Bernadette Baum and Chris Reese)