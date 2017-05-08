* U.S. to sell $62 billion in bonds at quarterly refunding * Macron's French presidential win pares bonds' safe-haven appeal * Fed's Bullard sees little need for Fed to hike rates further * Fed's Mester sees need for more rate increases as economy grows By Richard Leong NEW YORK, May 8 U.S. Treasury yields rose on Monday in advance of $62 billion in bond supply at this week's quarterly refunding and following centrist Emmanuel Macron's victory in the French presidential run-off on Sunday. Macron's win revived appetite for stocks, propelling the S&P 500 and Nasdaq to record highs, and reduced safe-haven demand for bonds. Some traders heading into Sunday's vote had feared a possible upset by his anti-European Union rival Marine Le Pen. With the closely watched French election in the rear view, this week's domestic data and demand at the quarterly refunding will determine the near-term direction on bond yields, analysts said. "It's a fairly heavy week with data and supply," said Ellis Phifer, senior market strategist at Raymond James at Memphis, Tennessee. The week's key reports will be those on producer and consumer prices as well as retail sales later this week, analysts said. The Treasury Department will kick off its latest refunding, where it will repay $49.7 billion to investors on maturing bonds, on Tuesday with a $24 billion sale of three-year notes . It will sell $23 billion in 10-year Treasuries on Wednesday and $15 billion in 30-year bonds on Thursday. In early Monday trading, the benchmark 10-year note yield was up more than 2 basis points at 2.378 percent but short of the near four-week high set on Friday following a solid U.S. payrolls report for April. The yield on 30-year bonds was more than 2 basis points higher at 3.016 percent, while the two-year yield was up 1.6 basis points at 1.334 percent. Possible demand for this week's Treasury supply was based partly on investors' perception on further rate increases from the Federal Reserve, analysts said. Interest rate futures implied traders saw an 88 percent chance the central bank would raise rates by a quarter point to 1.00-1.25 percent at its June 13-14 policy meeting, up from 79 percent late on Friday, CME Group's FedWatch program showed. Earlier on Monday, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said strong bond demand and sluggish workforce growth would keep a lid on rates in the forseeable future, which would allow the Fed to keep rates at current levels. At a separate event, Cleveland Fed chief Loretta Mester said further rate increases are warranted as the economy has reached the Fed's employment goal and is closing in on its 2 percent inflation target. May 8 Monday 10:39AM New York / 1439 GMT Price US T BONDS JUN7 151-6/32 -0-20/32 10YR TNotes JUN7 125-16/256 -0-40/25 6 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.8925 0.9068 0.015 Six-month bills 1.0025 1.0215 0.005 Two-year note 99-214/256 1.3344 0.016 Three-year note 99-234/256 1.5299 0.022 Five-year note 99-222/256 1.9031 0.020 Seven-year note 98-204/256 2.1869 0.022 10-year note 98-228/256 2.3777 0.026 30-year bond 99-176/256 3.0158 0.027 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 28.50 -0.75 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 24.75 -1.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 9.25 0.00 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -6.25 0.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -45.25 0.25 spread (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)