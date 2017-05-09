NEW YORK May 9 The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield reached a fresh five-week high early Tuesday, while the 30-year yield climbed its highest since the end of March, prompted by investors selling bonds to make room for this week's supply of U.S. government and corporate debt.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year note was up nearly 3 basis points at 2.403 percent, while the 30-year yield was 2 basis points higher at 3.037 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)