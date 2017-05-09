* U.S. 3-year yield reaches 7-week peak after soft auction * Growing U.S. corporate supply pressures yields higher * Expectations for more rate hikes also underpin yield rise (Updates market action, adds quote) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, May 9 U.S. Treasury yields rose on Tuesday, with benchmark yields hitting a five-week peak as investors were making room in their portfolios for $62 billion in supply from the May refunding and a growing calendar of corporate bond issues. Companies raised more than $10 billon in the investment-grade market on Monday, with more on the way. Junk bond issuance spiked following an earnings-related lull, according to IFR, a Thomson Reuters unit. Bond yields also climbed as investors reduced safe-haven holdings in Treasuries in the wake of centrist Emmanuel Macron's victory in the French presidential election on Sunday. "The modest sell-off we have seen stemmed from the news about the French election. There won't be another disruptive force for financial markets," said Dominic Pappalardo, portfolio manager at McDonnell Investment in Oakbrook Terrace, Illinois. With this closely watched European election out of the way, investors turned their attention back to U.S. economic fundamentals and how they would influence the pace of Federal Reserve interest rate increases in 2017, analysts said. Interest rates futures implied traders saw an 88 percent that the Fed would raise its benchmark overnight rate by a quarter of a percentage point to a range of 1.00 percent to 1.25 percent at its June 13-14 policy meeting, up from 83 percent at Monday's close, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool. Last week, the U.S. central bank left the door open for further rate hikes, downplaying anemic economic growth in the first quarter. A solid April payrolls report that showed the U.S. jobless rate reaching near a 10-year low augured the case for a possible rate increase this summer, analysts said. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was up 3 basis points at 2.405 percent, below a five-week high of 2.416 percent set earlier on Tuesday. The 30-year bond yield was up over 2 basis points at 3.039 percent after touching its highest level since March 31, according to Reuters data. The three-year yield increased to a seven-week high at 1.560 percent following a weak $24 billion three-year note auction, the first leg of the May quarterly refunding in which the government will repay $49.7 billion to its bondholders. While demand for the three-year issue was within recent averages, the Treasury ended up paying nearly 1 basis point more in yield than what traders had expected. After the three-year note sale, the Treasury will sell $23 billion in 10-year Treasuries on Wednesday and $15 billion in 30-year bonds on Thursday. May 9 Tuesday 3:19PM New York / 1919 GMT Price US T BONDS JUN7 150-23/32 -0-19/32 10YR TNotes JUN7 124-216/256 -0-56/25 6 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.9 0.9146 0.000 Six-month bills 1.015 1.0344 0.002 Two-year note 99-204/256 1.3546 0.025 Three-year note 99-218/256 1.5519 0.028 Five-year note 99-184/256 1.9345 0.035 Seven-year note 98-152/256 2.2187 0.032 10-year note 98-164/256 2.4068 0.031 30-year bond 99-60/256 3.0391 0.024 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 26.75 -2.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 23.50 -1.50 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 8.00 -1.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -7.25 -1.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -45.50 -0.50 spread (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Paul Simao and Richard Chang)