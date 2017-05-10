* Comey firing raises worries about Trump's economic agenda * U.S. to sell $23 bln 10-year notes at 1 p.m. (1700 GMT) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, May 10 U.S. Treasury benchmark yields retreated from a five-week peak on Wednesday as President Donald Trump's firing of his FBI director spurred some concerns about a political storm that could hinder Trump's economic agenda. Trump's abrupt dismissal of FBI Director James Comey drew a storm of criticism that the move was intended to blunt the agency's probe into his presidential campaign's possible collusion with Russia to sway last year's election. "Anything that could dent his economic agenda from passing would give investors pause," said Craig Dismuke, chief economist at Vining Sparks in Memphis. The drop in U.S. yields was limited by some investors selling to prepare for the $23-billion auction of 10-year Treasury notes at 1 p.m. (1700 GMT), the second leg of this week's $62 billion in supply from the May refunding. Competition from a growing pipeline of higher-yielding corporate bonds also stemmed a further decline in Treasury yields. Companies have raised more than $23 billion with investment-grade bonds so far this week, according to IFR, a Thomson Reuters unit. On the data front, the Labor Department said U.S. import prices grew 0.5 percent in April, which was above forecast and marked a fifth straight month of increase. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield slipped 3 basis points to 2.376 percent, below a five-week high of 2.416 percent reached on Tuesday. The 30-year bond yield declined 3 basis points to 3.009 percent, retreating from the 3.047 percent struck on Tuesday, which was its highest level since March 31. With revived demand for Treasuries, analysts expected the 10-year auction to fare better than the $24 billion three-year note sale on Tuesday which was hurt by growing conviction the Federal Reserve will likely raise interest rates at its next policy meeting in June. In "when-issued" activity, traders expected the upcoming 10-year note to sell at a yield of 2.367 percent , compared with 2.332 percent at the prior 10-year auction in April, Tradeweb data showed. "Seasonals are strong and the 10-year is more insulated than the front-end from a hawkish Fed," BMO Capital Markets interest rates strategist Aaron Kohli wrote in a research note. Interest rates futures implied traders saw an 88 percent that the Fed would raise its benchmark overnight rate by a quarter of a percentage point to a range of 1.00 percent to 1.25 percent at its June 13-14 policy meeting, little changed from Tuesday, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool. May 10 Wednesday 10:17AM New York / 1417 GMT Price US T BONDS JUN7 151-8/32 0-16/32 10YR TNotes JUN7 125-32/256 0-76/256 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.8925 0.9069 -0.008 Six-month bills 1.015 1.0344 0.000 Two-year note 99-212/256 1.3386 -0.016 Three-year note 99-226/256 1.5401 -0.030 Five-year note 99-226/256 1.8998 -0.035 Seven-year note 98-212/256 2.1821 -0.037 10-year note 98-236/256 2.3742 -0.033 30-year bond 99-220/256 3.007 -0.032 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 25.50 -1.50 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 21.25 -2.50 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 7.25 -0.75 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -8.00 -0.75 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -46.00 -0.75 spread (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Nick Zieminski)