NEW YORK May 11 The U.S. bond market's gauges on inflation expectations extended their earlier rise on Thursday as the latest data on jobless claims and producer prices supported the notion of a tightening labor market and a pickup in goods and services inflation.

The 10-year inflation breakeven rate, or the yield difference between 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and regular 10-year Treasury notes, was last at 1.89 percent, up more than 2 basis points from late Wednesday, Tradeweb and Reuters data showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong)