NEW YORK May 12 The decline in U.S. Treasury yields accelerated on Friday as the increases in domestic retail sales and consumer prices in April fell short of analysts' forecasts, raising doubts about the economy's rebound in the second quarter.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was down over 3 basis points at 2.361 percent, while the 30-year yield was 3 basis points lower at 3.010 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong)