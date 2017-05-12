(Updates to U.S. mid-morning, adds quote)
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, May 12 U.S. Treasury yields fell on
Friday as weaker-than-expected data on domestic consumer prices
and retail sales in April scaled back expectations of a strong
U.S. economic rebound in the second quarter and revived appetite
for bonds.
The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield fell 6
basis points to 2.338 percent. It reached 2.423 percent, a near
six-week peak, on Thursday in reaction a surprisingly strong
report in U.S. producer prices in April.
"It's a pretty clear data response, but it's not going to
take us out of the trading range that has been recently carved
out," said Blake Gwinn, U.S. rates strategist at NatWest Markets
in Stamford, Connecticut.
The 30-year bond yield decreased 4 basis points
to 2.995 percent. It climbed to 3.059 percent on Thursday, which
was the highest since March 21, Reuters data showed.
U.S. yields rose broadly earlier this week on heavy
government and corporate bond supply, along with centrist
Emmanuel Macron's presidential win in France last Sunday, which
spurred investors to reduce their safe-haven bond holdings.
Friday's demand for Treasuries also stemmed from
bargain-minded investors. They emerged after the completion of
the $62 billion May refunding supply, in which investors gave a
cool reception to new issues of three-year, 10-year and 30-year
government debt, analysts and traders said.
May 12 Friday 10:57AM New York / 1457 GMT
Price
US T BONDS JUN7 151-15/32 0-27/32
10YR TNotes JUN7 125-124/256 0-144/25
6
Price Current Net
Yield % Change
(bps)
Three-month bills 0.8625 0.8763 -0.008
Six-month bills 1.01 1.0292 -0.008
Two-year note 99-232/256 1.2985 -0.049
Three-year note 100-4/256 1.4947 -0.061
Five-year note 100-20/256 1.8584 -0.068
Seven-year note 99-28/256 2.1384 -0.071
10-year note 100-96/256 2.3327 -0.067
30-year bond 100-36/256 2.9929 -0.046
DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS
Last (bps) Net
Change
(bps)
U.S. 2-year dollar swap 24.50 -0.50
spread
U.S. 3-year dollar swap 20.25 0.25
spread
U.S. 5-year dollar swap 6.50 0.25
spread
U.S. 10-year dollar swap -7.75 0.50
spread
U.S. 30-year dollar swap -46.50 -0.25
spread
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Dan Grebler)