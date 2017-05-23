NEW YORK May 23 U.S. Treasury yields held at lower levels early Tuesday as bond investors brushed off a higher open on Wall Street stocks in advance of a $26 billion auction of a two-year government note issue.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was 2.243 percent, down 1 basis point from late on Monday, while the 30-year yield was 2.905 percent, 1 basis point lower than Monday's close, Reuters data showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)