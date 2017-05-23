* U.K. suicide bombing underpins safe-haven bids for bonds * U.S. Treasury to sell $26 bln in 2-year note issue * Companies raised $20 bln in high-grade market Monday -IFR * U.S. yields briefly pare fall on upbeat euro zone data (Updates market action, adds quote) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, May 23 U.S. Treasury yields rose modestly on Tuesday as some investors and dealers made room for $26 billion of two-year notes, the first part of this week's $88 billion in coupon-bearing government bond supply. U.S. yields fell earlier on safe-haven bids stoked by a deadly suicide bombing in Britain. The Treasuries market held in a tight trading range for a second day in the absence of major news or data to alter traders' expectations the Federal Reserve may raise interest rates at its June 13-14 policy meeting, analysts said. "We are just chopping around sideway," said Blake Gwinn, U.S. rates strategist with NatWest Markets in Stamford, Connecticut. "There's not a lot of investor conviction." The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was 2.269 percent, up over 1 basis point from late on Monday, while the 30-year yield was 1 basis point higher at 2.926 percent. They hit session lows overnight but held above near last week's one-month lows in the aftermath of news that at least 22 people were killed and 59 injured in a suicide bombing at a concert hall in the English city of Manchester late Monday evening. Interest rates futures implied traders saw about a 79 percent chance of a rate increase at the Fed's policy meeting next month, nearly unchanged from Monday, CME Group's FedWatch showed. Earlier safe-haven bids faded a bit on selling in Treasuries and Bunds after a private survey showed German business confidence reached a record high in May and another survey suggested a solid pace of business growth in the euro zone this month. The fall in U.S. yields was limited by this week's corporate bonds supply, analysts said. Companies raised $20 billion in the investment-grade bond market on Monday, with another $15 billion seen hitting before a three-day U.S. holiday weekend, according to IFR, a Thomson Reuters unit. The U.S. bond market will close early at 2 p.m. (1800 GMT) on Friday and will be shut on Monday for the Memorial Day holiday. Some analysts raised caution about the demand for the upcoming two-year Treasury issue as it seems expensive considering the possibility of a rate increase next month. "It appears to be extremely rich," Gwinn said. In "when-issued" activity, traders expected the new two-year issue to sell at a yield of 1.296 percent, which would be the highest yield since September 2008, Tradeweb data showed. May 23 Tuesday 11:43AM New York / 1543 GMT Price US T BONDS JUN7 153-21/32 -0-4/32 10YR TNotes JUN7 126 -0-32/25 6 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.915 0.9299 0.005 Six-month bills 1.06 1.0805 0.013 Two-year note 99-230/256 1.3032 0.024 Three-year note 100-18/256 1.4757 0.022 Five-year note 100-74/256 1.8134 0.016 Seven-year note 99-128/256 2.0777 0.016 10-year note 100-244/256 2.2677 0.014 30-year bond 101-120/256 2.926 0.011 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 23.25 -0.75 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 20.00 -0.75 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 7.00 -0.50 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -6.50 0.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -46.25 0.50 spread (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Paul Simao)