(Updates market action, adds quote) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, May 24 U.S. Treasury yields held steady on Wednesday, underpinned by demand for low-risk assets in the wake of Moody's downgrade of China and the deadly suicide bombing in the English city of Manchester. Investors were cautious ahead of a $34 billion sale of a new five-year Treasury notes at 1 p.m. EDT (1700 GMT), followed by the Federal Reserve's release of its minutes from its May 2-3 policy meeting at 2 p.m., analysts and traders said. The bond market has remained in a tight range as traders have little conviction about the direction of yields. "It's not like there is nothing going on," Kevin Giddis, head of fixed income capital markets with Raymond James, wrote in a note. "There are some pretty big things happening around the world right now, but the markets seem to be looking away from them." The benchmark 10-year Treasury's yield was last at 2.283 percent, flat from late on Tuesday, while the 30-year's was marginally lower at 2.939 percent, Reuters data showed. May 24 Wednesday 9:46AM New York/1346 GMT Price US T BONDS JUN7 153-12/32 0-3/32 10YR TNotes JUN7 125-224/256 0-4/256 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.915 0.9299 -0.007 Six-month bills 1.05 1.0703 -0.008 Two-year note 99-220/256 1.3215 0.002 Three-year note 100-8/256 1.4891 0.000 Five-year note 100-52/256 1.8316 0.002 Seven-year note 99-100/256 2.0948 0.000 10-year note 100-208/256 2.2834 0.000 30-year bond 101-60/256 2.9377 -0.007 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 22.50 -1.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 20.00 0.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 6.75 0.00 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -5.75 0.50 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -43.75 1.75 spread (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)