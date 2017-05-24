* Bond market breaks out of recent tight-range trading
* U.S. 5-year note sale fetches solid investor demand
* U.S. Treasury to sell $28 bln 7-year notes Thursday
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, May 24 U.S. Treasury yields fell on
Wednesday on investor relief after the Federal Reserve signaled
a gradual approach on raising interest rates and winding down of
its massive $4.5 trillion worth bond holdings.
The bond market broke out of its listless trading of the
previous two days as markets received a bit more clarity on the
central bank's intention to remove more monetary stimulus
following a recent string of mixed economic data.
"Even though the Fed is reducing stimulus, I think this
gives the market some comfort," said Matt Toms, chief investment
officer of fixed income at Voya Investment Management in
Atlanta.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury note yield fell more
than 2 basis points at 2.257 percent, while 30-year bond yield
declined 2 basis points to 2.294 percent.
Two-year yield, which is sensitive to traders'
view on Fed policy, fell to over 2 basis points at 1.298
percent.
The yield gap between two-year and 10-year Treasuries shrank
over 1 basis point to 96 basis points, which was not far above
the level last seen on Oct. 27. This implied traders did not
expect less bond purchases from the Fed would push up
longer-dated yields.
Still the Fed left the door for further rate increases in
the coming months, despite the growth slowdown in the first
quarter. Traders expect the next hike at its June 13-14 meeting,
according to interest rates futures.
"Members generally judged that it would be prudent to await
additional evidence indicating that a recent slowdown in the
pace of economic activity had been transitory before taking
another step in removing accommodation," according to the latest
Fed minutes.
SUPPLY
Prior to the Fed minutes, bond yields were pinned down by
demand for low-risk assets in the wake of Moody's downgrade of
China and the deadly suicide bombing in Manchester, England.
Solid demand at a $34 billion sale of a new five-year
Treasury notes, which was part of this week's $88 billion
coupon-bearing Treasury supply, also held down yields.
The U.S. Treasury will end this week's auctions with a $28
billion sale of seven-year debt on Thursday.
In addition to Treasuries, investors were making room for a
hefty supply of corporate bonds, which has put upward pressure
on yields this week.
The U.S. bond market will close early at 2 p.m. (1800 GMT)
on Friday and will be shut on Monday for the U.S. Memorial Day
holiday.
May 24 Wednesday 3:46PM New York / 1946 GMT
Price
US T BONDS JUN7 153-22/32 0-13/32
10YR TNotes JUN7 126-32/256 0-68/256
Price Current Net
Yield % Change
(bps)
Three-month bills 0.9175 0.9324 -0.005
Six-month bills 1.0525 1.0728 -0.005
Two-year note 99-234/256 1.2936 -0.025
Three-year note 100-30/256 1.4595 -0.030
Five-year note 100-98/256 1.7935 -0.037
Seven-year note 99-156/256 2.0607 -0.034
10-year note 101-8/256 2.2589 -0.024
30-year bond 101-96/256 2.9307 -0.014
DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS
Last (bps) Net
Change
(bps)
U.S. 2-year dollar swap 23.25 -0.25
spread
U.S. 3-year dollar swap 20.25 0.50
spread
U.S. 5-year dollar swap 7.50 0.75
spread
U.S. 10-year dollar swap -6.00 0.25
spread
U.S. 30-year dollar swap -44.50 1.00
spread
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Grant McCool and Andrew
Hay)