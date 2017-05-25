NEW YORK May 25 U.S. Treasury yields held at lower levels on Thursday as the latest domestic data on first-time filings for jobless benefits and advance goods balance didn't change traders' view on a moderate rebound in U.S. economic growth in the second quarter.

At 8:35 a.m. (1235 GMT), benchmark 10-year government note yield was 2.257 percent, down 0.9 basis point from late on Wednesday, while the 30-year bond yield was 2.928 percent, 0.7 basis point lower than Wednesday's closer, Reuters data showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong)