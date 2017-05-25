By Richard Leong NEW YORK, May 25 U.S. Treasury yields fell on Thursday ahead of a $28 billion sale of seven-year notes, the final part of $88 billion worth of coupon-bearing government supply this week. The bond market held in a relative tight trading range as there have been no major economic data to alter investors' views on a growth rebound in the second quarter or signals from the Federal Reserve that it would be more aggressive on removing monetary stimulus. "We are not going to break out this range unless there is a change on the outlook of the economy or the Fed is going to change its policy tune," said Brian Rehling, co-head of global fixed income strategy at Wells Fargo Investment Institute in St. Louis, Missouri. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was 2.254 percent, down 1 basis point from late on Wednesday. It has bounced in a narrow 7 basis point range so far this week. In "when-issued" activity, traders expected the new seven-year note to sell at a yield of 2.070 percent at 10:18 a.m. (1418 GMT), according to Tradeweb. This compared with a 2.084 percent yield at the prior seven-year auction in April. Appetite for Treasuries was supported earlier this week by safe-haven demand in reaction to Moody's downgrade of China and the deadly suicide bombing in Manchester, England. Fed minutes on its May 2-3 policy meeting, released on Wednesday, buttressed the notion it has adopted a gradual approach to shrinking its $4.5 trillion balance sheet even as it is expected to further raise short-term interest rates. Analysts said the U.S. central bank's cautious stance stemmed from anemic first-quarter economic growth and mixed data on business and consumer activity in the current quarter. "Overall we would not be surprised by a strong (seven-year) auction after yesterday's dovish minutes and month-end extensions," Cantor Fitzgerald's Treasury strategist Justin Lederer wrote in a research note. These supportive factors for Treasuries were mitigated by this week's hefty federal and corporate bond supply ahead of a three-day U.S. holiday weekend, analysts said. Companies have sold nearly $36 billion since Monday although issuance slowed on Thursday, according to IFR, a Thomson Reuters unit. The U.S. bond market will close early at 2 p.m. (1800 GMT) on Friday and will be shut on Monday for the U.S. Memorial Day holiday. May 25 Thursday 10:23AM New York / 1423 GMT Price US T BONDS JUN7 153-21/32 0-4/32 10YR TNotes JUN7 126-36/256 0-20/256 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.9125 0.9273 -0.003 Six-month bills 1.05 1.0703 0.000 Two-year note 99-234/256 1.2936 -0.012 Three-year note 100-32/256 1.4568 -0.011 Five-year note 99-206/256 1.791 -0.011 Seven-year note 99-152/256 2.0631 -0.007 10-year note 101-8/256 2.2589 -0.007 30-year bond 101-84/256 2.9331 -0.002 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 23.75 0.75 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 21.00 1.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 8.25 0.75 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -5.50 0.50 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -44.25 0.50 spread (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)