* 30-yr yield hits more than 5-week low of 2.856 pct
* 10-yr yield on track to fall about 8 basis points in May
* U.S. pending home sales dropped 1.3 pct in April
(Updates prices)
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, May 31 Long-dated U.S. Treasury yields
touched their lowest in more than five weeks and benchmark
yields their lowest in nearly two weeks on month-end buying and
U.S. housing data that fanned doubts that the Federal Reserve
would raise interest rates again in 2017 beyond June.
U.S. 30-year yields touched 2.856 percent, their lowest
since April 20, and benchmark 10-year yields touched their
lowest in 13 days at 2.196 percent after the National
Association of Realtors said its Pending Home Sales Index, based
on contracts signed last month, dropped 1.3 percent in April.
That figure compared with a 0.5 percent rise expected by
economists and, together with purchases of U.S. government debt
for month-end portfolio rebalancing, pushed yields lower.
"Clearly the momentum is on the side of Treasuries," said
Lou Brien, a market strategist at DRW Trading in Chicago.
Yields on Treasuries maturing between three and seven years
also touched their lowest in 13 days, with three-year yields
hitting 1.427 percent. U.S. two-year yields
hit their lowest in eight days at 1.278 percent.
Short-dated yields are considered more susceptible to Fed rate
hikes.
The U.S. housing data stoked doubts that the Fed, which is
widely expected to raise interest rates at the end of its June
13-14 meeting, would hike rates again after that over the rest
of the year. The U.S. central bank last raised rates in March,
and at the time telegraphed a plan to lift them two more times
in 2017.
Weak U.S. economic data, including soft inflation readings,
have combined with concerns about delays to U.S. President
Donald Trump's efforts to cut taxes and increase infrastructure
spending to put 10-year yields on track to fall eight basis
points and 30-year yields on track to drop about nine basis
points in May to mark their second straight monthly declines.
"With the economy not roaring ahead, and with inflation
metrics proving disappointing, the market is not pricing in
significant tightenings by the Fed beyond June," said Stan
Shipley, bond strategist at Evercore ISI in New York. "The
housing number plays into that," he said in reference to the
pending home sales data.
U.S. three-year yields were last set to fall about 2 basis
points in May, while two-year yields were set to rise about 1
basis point to mark their eighth straight monthly rise.
Benchmark 10-year Treasuries were last up 3/32 in price to
yield 2.205 percent.
May 31 Wednesday 3:25PM New York / 1925 GMT
Price
US T BONDS JUN7 154-30/32 0-11/32
10YR TNotes JUN7 126-124/256 0-12/256
Price Current Net
Yield % Change
(bps)
Three-month bills 0.9625 0.9782 0.000
Six-month bills 1.0525 1.0728 -0.008
Two-year note 99-240/256 1.2818 -0.004
Three-year note 100-50/256 1.4322 -0.003
Five-year note 99-254/256 1.7516 -0.008
Seven-year note 99-220/256 2.0216 -0.007
10-year note 101-128/256 2.2063 -0.009
30-year bond 102-164/256 2.868 -0.016
DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS
Last (bps) Net
Change
(bps)
U.S. 2-year dollar swap 23.25 0.75
spread
U.S. 3-year dollar swap 20.75 0.25
spread
U.S. 5-year dollar swap 7.50 0.00
spread
U.S. 10-year dollar swap -6.00 0.25
spread
U.S. 30-year dollar swap -44.25 0.25
spread
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)