* U.S. private employers added 253,000 jobs in May * 3-, 2-year yields hit at least one-week highs * Friday's U.S. non-farm payrolls data eyed * Yields pare rise after Trump decision on Paris climate accord (Updates prices, adds impact of Trump decision on Paris accord) By Sam Forgione NEW YORK, June 1 U.S. short-dated Treasury yields briefly touched at least one-week highs on Thursday after strong data on U.S. private payrolls marginally boosted expectations for more Federal Reserve interest rate increases in 2017, while caution ahead of Friday's jobs report limited the move. The ADP National Employment Report showed U.S. private employers added 253,000 jobs in May, above estimates of 185,000 from economists surveyed by Reuters. The data reinforced expectations for a Fed rate hike at the end of the central bank's June 13-14 meeting and may have marginally boosted views that a September increase is still possible, analysts said. That helped push up short-dated yields, which are considered more vulnerable to Fed actions. The ADP figures come ahead of the U.S. Labor Department's more comprehensive non-farm payrolls report on Friday, which includes both public and private-sector employment. Economists expect total non-farm employment to show an increase of 185,000 jobs. The ADP data pushed yields on Treasuries maturing between two and 30 years to session highs. Three-year yields hit a one-week high of 1.465 percent, and the two-year's reached an eight-day peak of 1.314 percent. "Even if ADP is off by, say, 60,000, the payrolls would be 180,000-ish, and that’s definitely consistent with a Fed hike in June," said John Herrmann, director of interest rates strategy at MUFG Securities in New York. "We think it’s consistent with continued progress in the economy and possibly a hike in September." The move was brief, however. Yields soon stabilized and were last standing just slightly higher on the day as caution prevailed ahead of the U.S. May non-farm payrolls report and on U.S. political uncertainty. "There’s still a lot of potential distress for the markets," said Kim Rupert, managing director for fixed income at Action Economics in San Francisco. Yields pared their rise in afternoon U.S. trading and neared session lows after a White House document seen by Reuters said Trump would announce that the United States would withdraw from the landmark Paris climate agreement. Trump made the announcement shortly afterwards. Benchmark 10-year Treasuries were last down 5/32 in price, with the yield at 2.217 percent from 2.198 percent late on Wednesday. June 1 Thursday 3:43PM New York / 1943 GMT Price US T BONDS SEP7 153-17/32 -0-9/32 10YR TNotes SEP7 126-48/256 -0-28/25 6 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.9575 0.9731 -0.005 Six-month bills 1.0425 1.0625 -0.010 Two-year note 99-232/256 1.2977 0.020 Three-year note 100-40/256 1.4456 0.017 Five-year note 99-238/256 1.7648 0.017 Seven-year note 99-212/256 2.0265 0.014 10-year note 101-104/256 2.2167 0.019 30-year bond 102-156/256 2.8695 0.012 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 22.75 0.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 20.50 0.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 7.50 0.00 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -6.00 0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -44.25 0.00 spread (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)