* U.S. nonfarm payrolls increased 138,000 last month * 30-,10-,7-year yields hit lowest since November * September Fed rate hike seen less likely By Sam Forgione NEW YORK, June 2 Benchmark and long-dated U.S. Treasury yields fell to nearly seven-month lows, and short-dated yields touched their lowest in more than two weeks on Friday after weaker-than-expected U.S. employment data suggested a cautious Federal Reserve policy beyond June. Nonfarm payrolls increased 138,000 last month as the manufacturing, government and retail sectors lost jobs, the Labor Department said. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a rise of 185,000. Still, the unemployment rate fell 0.1 percentage point to 4.3 percent, its lowest since May 2001. Economists had expected it to hold steady at 4.4 percent. Analysts said the data did not derail the likelihood of an interest rate increase at the end of the Fed's June 13-14 meeting, but it reduced the probability of a September hike. Benchmark 10-year yields hit 2.156 percent, and 30-year yields reached 2.814 percent, their lowest since Nov. 10. "It was a pretty dismal jobs report," said Ian Lyngen, head of U.S. rates strategy at BMO Capital Markets in New York. "It will make September a lot more difficult" in terms of a rate increase. U.S. seven-year Treasury yields hit 1.965 percent, a roughly 6-1/2-month low. Yields of 1.402 percent for the three-year and 1.266 percent for the two-year marked their lowest in more than two weeks. Despite the weakness in the U.S. jobs report, futures implied on Friday that traders saw a nearly 94 percent chance of a Fed rate hike this month, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool. However, analysts said the jobs data diminished expectations both for a September rate hike and for the Fed to start reducing its balance sheet that month. "It wasn’t a disaster report, but it was weak," said Priya Misra, head of global rates strategy at TD Securities in New York. "It does reduce some urgency to do the balance sheet runoff sooner." U.S. 10-year Treasuries were last up 15/32 in price, with yields dropping to 2.164 percent from 2.217 percent late on Thursday. The two-year was up 1/32 in price, and its yield fell to 1.278 percent from 1.298 percent. June 2 Friday 10:19AM New York / 1419 GMT Price US T BONDS SEP7 154-24/32 1-7/32 10YR TNotes SEP7 126-164/256 0-116/25 6 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.96 0.9756 0.003 Six-month bills 1.04 1.0599 -0.003 Two-year note 99-244/256 1.274 -0.024 Three-year note 100-66/256 1.4102 -0.036 Five-year note 100-42/256 1.7155 -0.049 Seven-year note 100-44/256 1.9735 -0.053 10-year note 101-228/256 2.1626 -0.054 30-year bond 103-156/256 2.8206 -0.049 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 22.75 -0.50 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 20.75 -0.50 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 8.00 0.50 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -5.50 0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -43.50 0.50 spread (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)