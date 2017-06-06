* Longer-dated yields touch lowest levels since November
NEW YORK, June 6 U.S. long-dated Treasury yields
fell to seven-month lows on Tuesday, as nervous investors
favored the safety of bonds ahead of Thursday's general election
in Britain, the European Central Bank's policy meeting, and
former FBI Director James Comey's testimony before a Senate
panel.
Ten-year Treasury yields, which move inversely to prices,
currently sit at 2.141 percent. A close at or below that yield
could test the psychological 2.0 percent level, said Lou Brien,
market strategist at DRW Trading in Chicago.
"We have a situation here where technicals are informing the
direction of Treasuries, with the various risk events adding to
the momentum," said Brien.
In the British election, a tightening race between the
ruling Conservative Party over the opposition Labor Party, based
on recent polls, raised uncertainty about Britain's path in its
exit from the European Union.
Traders have also speculated on whether ECB policymakers
might signal a possible end to the central bank's bond purchase
program at its upcoming meeting amid an improving European
economy.
Comey's first public appearance since he was fired by U.S.
President Donald Trump, meanwhile, might shed more light on a
probe by the Federal Bureau of Investigation into alleged
Russian meddling in last year's U.S. presidential election.
DRW's Brien also said U.S. Treasuries were boosted by a
Bloomberg report saying China is prepared to increase its
holdings of U.S. government debt under the right circumstances,
as the yuan has stabilized against the dollar.
Safe-haven bids pushed U.S. 10-year Treasury yields to 2.129
percent, the lowest since Nov. 10, two days after Trump's
surprise election victory. Yields were last at 2.143 percent
.
John Hermann, rates strategist at MUFG in New York, believes
the risk of the 10-year yield topping 3.00 percent is quite
limited given that the U.S. economy and Trump's fiscal package
may disappoint market expectations.
"Importantly, should the Democrats fight Trump to the death,
and should the Republican party fail to lead, then the Trump
fiscal stimulus may fail to arrive from the start – and the
yield on the 10-year Treasury note may grind lower back toward
1.30 - even sooner than our models forecast," he added.
U.S. 30-year bonds rose 22/32 in price, yielding 2.807
percent, compared with Monday's 2.84 percent.
U.S. two-year yields, meanwhile, were at 1.294 percent, from
1.306 percent late on Monday.
