NEW YORK, June 7 U.S. Treasury debt prices fell
on Wednesday, with yields trading within narrow ranges, as
investors consolidated positions ahead of a key events on
Thursday, including a European Central Bank policy meeting and
Britain's general election.
Markets will also be focused on former FBI Director James
Comey's testimony on Thursday before a Senate panel probing
alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. election.
"We're basically battening down the hatches before all the
event risks tomorrow," said Gennadiy Goldberg, interest rates
strategist at TD Securities in New York.
"There's plenty to move the market and I don't think anybody
has a strong grasp of how things will play out," he added.
The ECB is widely expected to keep its policy unchanged on
Thursday, including its 2.3 trillion euro bond buying program,
and pledge to keep interest rates low. But sources told Reuters
last week the ECB will acknowledge the improved economic outlook
by removing a reference to "downside risks" in its statement.
Comey, on the other hand, will likely hold back in his
testimony from accusing President Donald Trump of trying to
interfere with an investigation into possible links between
Trump's 2016 election campaign and Russian officials, Reuters
quoted legal sources as saying.
Trump fired Comey on May 9 in a shock move that heightened
scrutiny of the matter.
Britain's elections are also on the market's radar, as they
could determine whether the country has a smooth or hard exit
from the European Union. A majority victory for Conservative
Prime Minister Theresa May would ensure a smooth transition out
of the EU, analysts said.
Opinion polls have shown May's lead over the opposition
Labor party narrow over the last three weeks, with some even
suggesting she could fall short of a majority government.
Tom di Galoma, managing director at Seaport Global Holdings
in New York, however, said the impact of the events on Thursday
seem to have been "downgraded to neutral," which should reverse
some of the flight-to-quality trades in the market this week.
In mid-morning trading, U.S. 10-year Treasuries
were last down 4/32 in price, with yields at 2.160 percent, from
2.147 percent late on Tuesday.
U.S. 30-year bonds fell 9/32 in price, yielding 2.824
percent, compared with Tuesday's 2.81 percent.
U.S. two-year yields, on the other hand, were at 1.310
percent, from 1.298 percent late on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Paul Simao)