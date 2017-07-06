* Traders grapple with hawkish central bank shift
* Oil price rise signals inflationary pressure
* 10-year yields hit nearly 8-week high
* 2-yr yields hit more than 8-year high in early trading
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, July 6 U.S. Treasury yields rose on
Thursday, with benchmark yields touching nearly eight-week
highs, on the prospect of hawkish global central bank policy and
as rising oil prices suggested inflationary pressures.
Analysts said traders were still grappling with hawkish
comments from the heads of the European Central Bank and Bank of
England last week, which would be negative for safe-haven
government bonds in Europe and the United States.
Those concerns, along with the rising oil prices and traders
anticipating that the Fed will begin unwinding its bond holdings
later this year, led traders to sell Treasuries even as U.S.
June private payrolls data disappointed expectations.
"You’re seeing some liquidation as people are trying to wrap
their heads around what the central banks have in mind," said
Lou Brien, a market strategist at DRW Trading in Chicago.
Longer-dated yields were last rising the most among all
Treasury maturities, with 30-year yields up about six basis
points from Wednesday's closing level at 2.918 percent. Those
yields hit a six-week high of 2.923 percent.
Benchmark 10-year yields were last up the second-most on the
day, with those yields touching a nearly eight-week high of
2.391 percent.
While shorter-dated yields were not up as much as long-dated
yields, they still hit peaks in early trading with two-year
yields hitting a more than eight-year high of 1.435
percent and three-year yields touching a roughly
3-1/2-month high of 1.617 percent.
Minutes from the Fed's June meeting on Wednesday showed that
several officials wanted to announce a start to the process of
reducing the Fed's large portfolio of Treasury bonds and
mortgage-backed securities by the end of August but others
wanted to wait until later in the year.
"Most people would say it's pretty clear the Fed is going to
start this whole unwinding of the balance sheet," said Stan
Shipley, fixed income strategist at Evercore ISI in New York.
"That’s not good news by itself for long-end Treasuries."
U.S. five-year Treasury yields hit a more than
three-month high of 1.968 percent while seven-year yields
hit an eight-week high of 2.228 percent.
Analysts said rising oil prices also sent longer-dated
yields higher. U.S. crude was last up 2.5 percent at $46.25 per
barrel.
The private payrolls data came ahead of the Labor
Department's broader U.S. June nonfarm payrolls report on
Friday. Economists polled by Reuters expect U.S. employers to
have added 179,000 jobs last month, above May's meager 138,000.
July 6 Thursday 11:21AM New York / 1521 GMT
Price
US T BONDS SEP7 152 -1-11/32
10YR TNotes SEP7 124-224/256 -0-88/25
6
Price Current Net
Yield % Change
(bps)
Three-month bills 1.0225 1.0394 -0.011
Six-month bills 1.125 1.1471 -0.003
Two-year note 99-174/256 1.4145 0.000
Three-year note 99-182/256 1.601 0.017
Five-year note 99-8/256 1.955 0.030
Seven-year note 98-152/256 2.2185 0.041
10-year note 99-236/256 2.3838 0.050
30-year bond 101-168/256 2.9164 0.061
DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS
Last (bps) Net
Change
(bps)
U.S. 2-year dollar swap 24.25 0.00
spread
U.S. 3-year dollar swap 20.25 -1.00
spread
U.S. 5-year dollar swap 7.25 -0.25
spread
U.S. 10-year dollar swap -2.50 -0.25
spread
U.S. 30-year dollar swap -29.50 -1.00
spread
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)