TREASURIES-U.S. yields pare fall in early U.S. trading
July 21, 2017 / 12:19 PM / in a day

TREASURIES-U.S. yields pare fall in early U.S. trading

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 21 (Reuters) - The yields on U.S. medium and longer-dated Treasuries pared their earlier drop in early U.S. trading on Friday after they hit three-week lows in step with their European counterparts in reaction to the euro hitting a 23-month high versus the dollar.

At 8:27 a.m. (1227 GMT), benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was down 2 basis points at 2.246 percent after it reached 2.237 percent, which was the lowest intraday level since June 29, Reuters data showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong)

