a day ago
TREASURIES-Yields fall as U.S. wage data reinforces low inflation fears
North Korea claims all of U.S. within missile range
July 28, 2017 / 6:31 PM / a day ago

TREASURIES-Yields fall as U.S. wage data reinforces low inflation fears

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

 (Adds North Korea missile tests, bond outlook; updates prices)
    * Labor cost growth slows in second quarter
    * U.S. economic growth accelerates in second quarter
    * North Korea missile test sparks bond safety buying

    By Karen Brettell
    NEW YORK, July 28 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell on
Friday after data showed that U.S. labor costs rose less than
expected in the second quarter, adding to concerns that
inflation will remain low. 
    The Employment Cost Index, the broadest measure of labor
costs, increased 0.5. percent in the April-June period after
accelerating 0.8 percent in the first quarter, the Labor
Department said on Friday.             
    The news came after the Federal Reserve on Wednesday noted
that both overall inflation and a measure of underlying price
gains had declined and said it would "carefully monitor" price
trends.             
    "I think the market is focused on the employment cost index.
You're getting further confirmation that there's not a
meaningful pick up in wages, which probably doesn't bode well
for the outlook for inflation," said Subadra Rajappa, head of
U.S. interest rate strategy at Societe Generale in New York.
    Bonds extended price gains on reports that North Korea fired
a missile on Friday in an unusual late-night test launch.
    Details announced by officials in Japan, South Korea and the
United States suggested it was an intercontinental ballistic
missile (ICBM).             
    Benchmark 10-year notes             rose 5/32 in price to
yield 2.29 percent, down from 2.31 percent on Thursday.
    Other data showed on Friday that U.S. economic growth
accelerated in the second quarter as consumers ramped up
spending and businesses invested more on equipment, confirming
that the sluggish performance early in the year was temporary.
            
    Next week's economic focus will be on Friday's employment
report for July.
    The Treasury Department's quarterly refunding announcement
on Wednesday will also be scrutinized for any indication of how
the government plans to make up for a reduction in Federal
Reserve bond purchases, when the U.S. central bank begins paring
them.
    The Fed said on Wednesday it expected to start winding down
its massive holdings of bonds "relatively soon."
    Many analysts and traders expect the Fed to announce its
balance sheet reduction plans at its September meeting.

 Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Richard Chang
  
 
 )

