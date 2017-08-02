FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-Long yields fall as Treasury fails to announce new long bond
August 2, 2017 / 6:46 PM / in a day

TREASURIES-Long yields fall as Treasury fails to announce new long bond

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

 (Adds Fed speakers, comments, updates prices)
    * Treasury says still considering new long bond issue
    * U.S. yield curve flattest since July 26

    By Karen Brettell
    NEW YORK, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Long-dated debt yields fell on
Wednesday, and the yield curve flattened to its lowest levels in
a week, after the U.S. Treasury Department said it was still
considering an ultra long bond, but didn't announce a new issue.
    The Treasury gave no timing for when it may make a decision
on an ultra-long bond. It also said it has begun to consider how
it will increase debt issuance to make up for a future decline
in Federal Reserve bond purchases.             
    "They seem to be pushing off the really hard decisions that
they are going to have to make to November," said Aaron Kohli,
an interest rate strategist at BMO Capital Markets in New York.
    Thirty-year Treasury bonds             gained 2/32 in price
to yield 2.85 percent, down from 2.88 percent before the
announcement. 
    The yield curve between five-year notes and 30-year bonds
               flattened to 103 basis points, the lowest level
since July 26.
    Concerns about bumping up against the debt ceiling may have
delayed the Treasury from increasing debt issuance this quarter.
    "In that context it makes sense to not increase sizes when
you think you may have to delay auctions or cut sizes to avoid
running over the limit," Kohli said.
    The Congressional Budget Office has said U.S. lawmakers need
to raise the debt ceiling by mid-October to avoid defaulting on
debt payments.
     The Treasury said on Monday that borrowing is likely to
swell to $501 billion in the fourth quarter.
    Meanwhile the neutral U.S. interest rate, a theoretical rate
that is adjusted for inflation and would neither stimulate nor
restrict an economy, fell to two-year lows in the second
quarter, potentially making further interest rate hikes less
likely in the near term.
    "The Fed just became neutral, which is not really where they
wanted to be," said Lou Brien, a market strategist at DRW
Trading in Chicago.
    "If inflation falls and growth doesn’t do very well in the
next few months there is no way they are going to go up again"
in rates, Brien said.
    St. Louis Federal Reserve James Bullard is opposed to
further U.S. interest rate increases because they could hinder
inflation, Market News International reported on Wednesday.
            
    Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said on Wednesday
that the U.S. central bank should not "overreact" to weak
inflation since data will arrive before a mid-September policy
meeting that could clarify whether the weakness is temporary.
            
    

 (Editing by Nick Zieminski and Bernadette Baum)
  
 
 )

