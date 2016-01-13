* Chinese data stronger than expected, eases some concerns
* 10-year Treasury auction expected to see solid investor
demand
* Traders looking to Fed speakers
By Tariro Mzezewa
NEW YORK, Jan 13 U.S. Treasury prices fell on
Wednesday in choppy trading after positive Chinese trade data
eased anxiety about weakening global growth, reducing demand for
safe-haven U.S. government debt.
Overnight data showed Chinese exports fell just 1.4 percent
in December, much less than the expected 8 percent drop. A 4
percent fall in imports was also much smaller than
anticipated.
"The Treasury market has taken a cue more from Chinese
markets than Chinese data," said Dan Heckman, senior fixed
income strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management in Kansas City,
Missouri. "But they go hand-in-hand, so when we get bad data
from China, we get a lot of volatility in markets, and that
drives a flight to safety."
The Treasury will sell $21 billion of 10-year notes
later in the day. Traders expect strong demand that
will push yields slightly lower.
Strong demand at Tuesday's $24 billion sale of 3-year notes
pushed the 10-year and 30-year bond yields to their lowest
levels since October.
"We're not expecting a slam-dunk auction like yesterday, but
it should be solid," said Stanley Sun, interest rate strategist
at Nomura Securities International in New York.
Traders are also looking to speeches from U.S. Federal
Reserve officials speaking throughout the week. While they are
not expected to break away from the message that the U.S.
central bank is "data-dependent," investors are listening for
clues about the impact of Chinese currency devaluation and
market volatility on rate increases expected this year.
"It's not about hearing any one speaker as much as it is
about listening to the collective Fed voice for a holistic
message about a March meeting," said Sun.
Benchmark 10-year notes were last down 5/32 in
price to yield 2.115 percent, up from 2.10 percent late on
Tuesday.
The 30-year bond price fell 11/32 for a yield of
2.896 percent, up from 2.881 percent on Tuesday.
The 10-year note and 30-year bond yields reached 2-1/2 month
lows on strong demand for safe-haven U.S. government debt as oil
prices tumbled below $30 a barrel on Tuesday.
Oil prices, along with stocks continued to decline on
Wednesday. The benchmark Standard & Poor's 500 Index was
down 0.24 percent.
(Editing by Nick Zieminski and Lisa Von Ahn)