By Richard Leong
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Jan 19 U.S. Treasuries prices fell on
Tuesday as a bounce in global stock markets on less pessimistic
data on Chinese economic growth reduced safehaven bids for
low-risk government debt.
The initial rise in U.S. oil futures also pared demand for
Treasuries, sending benchmark yields above the three-month lows
set on Friday.
"The data from China were not as bad as some people had
feared. That gave solace to some investors to think the stock
market may have reached a bottom," said Larry Milstein, head of
government and agency trading at R.W. Pressprich & Co. in New
York.
Official data released on Tuesday showed China grew 6.9
percent in 2015, which was its weakest rate in a quarter of a
century. The growth pace on the world's second biggest economy,
however, was not as dismal as some had expected and that was
enough to pause the dramatic sell-off in stock and commodities
markets worldwide since the beginning of 2016.
Benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes were down
7/32 in price for a yield of 2.057 percent, up 2 basis points
from late on Friday. The 10-year yield fell to 1.986 percent on
Friday, which was its lowest intraday level since Oct. 14,
according to Reuters data.
U.S. financial markets were closed on Monday for the Martin
Luther King holiday.
Major U.S. stock indexes were up at least 0.8 percent in
early trading.
U.S. oil futures climbed above $30 a barrel before
retreating to $29.14, down 0.9 percent on the day.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Alistair Bell)