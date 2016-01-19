* Investor jitters on China, commodities stoke bids for
bonds
* Benchmark 10-year yields hover above 2 percent
* Bonds overcome losses on less gloomy Chinese growth data
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Jan 19 U.S. Treasuries prices were
steady to higher on Tuesday as further losses on Wall Street
stoked safehaven demand for low-risk government bonds, sending
30-year yields to their lowest level in 2-1/2 months.
Worries about China and falling oil prices persisted despite
less pessimistic growth data on the world's second biggest
economy that briefly caused some appetite for stocks and
commodities and selling in Treasuries earlier this session.
The see-saw trading action has been frequent since the start
of 2016 as jittery investors pile into U.S. government debt
whenever stock and oil prices fall.
"It feels like Groundhog Day with people seeing temporary
relief but only to see people getting nervous again, starting
selling stocks and oil and moving into Treasuries," said Mark
Lindbloom, portfolio manager at Western Asset Management Co. in
Pasadena, California.
Benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes were up 2/32
in price for a yield of 2.026 percent, down 1 basis point from
late on Friday.
U.S. financial markets were closed on Monday for the Martin
Luther King holiday.
The 10-year yield had risen to 2.087 percent earlier Tuesday
from 1.986 percent on Friday, which was its lowest intraday
level since Oct. 14, according to Reuters data.
The initial selling in Treasuries stemmed from official data
that showed China grew 6.9 percent in 2015, which was its
weakest rate in a quarter of a century. The growth pace in the
world's second biggest economy, however, was not as dismal as
some had expected and that was enough to pause the dramatic
sell-off in stock and commodities markets worldwide since the
beginning of 2016.
An initial rise in U.S. oil futures in the wake of the
Chinese gross domestic product report had also pared demand for
Treasuries, sending benchmark yields above the three-month lows
set on Friday.
The early gains in oil and Wall Street stock prices faded in
U.S. trading, reviving safehaven demand for bonds.
"Everyone is doom and gloom," Lindbloom said.
U.S. oil futures resumed their decline to their
lowest levels since late 2003 on worries about oversupply and
weak global demand. They were last down about 4 percent to
$28.35 a barrel.
Major U.S. stock indexes slipped into negative territory
after opening 1 percent higher.
Losses in oil and stocks fed bids for the 30-year bonds
whose yields fell to their lowest since early October at 2.79
percent, down 2 basis points on the day.
