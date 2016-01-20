* Benchmark 10-year yields hit fresh 2-1/2-month lows
* U.S. CPI, housing starts data fall short of forecast
* Futures signal traders scale back view on March rate hike
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Jan 20 The U.S. Treasuries market
rallied on Wednesday with 30-year yields hovering at their
lowest levels in five months as the rout in global stock and oil
markets deepened, stoking a fresh wave of purchases in low-risk
government debt.
It was unclear whether the steep drop in oil prices that hit
13-year lows and dramatic selloff on Wall Street since the start
of 2016 would stop. Until investor confidence returns, the
safehaven appetite for Treasuries will likely persist, analysts
and investors said.
"This negative sentiment is taking hold. It's a fever that
needs to run its course," said Aaron Kohli, interest rate
strategist at BMO Capital Markets in New York.
Wednesday's weaker-than-expected data on U.S. consumer
prices and housing starts supported worries about slowing
domestic growth and bets the Federal Reserve would refrain from
raising interest rates in the first quarter.
Interest rates futures implied traders see a 29 percent of a
Fed rate hike at the March policy meeting, down from 40
percent on Tuesday and 60 percent a month earlier, according to
CME Group's FedWatch program.
Benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes were up 23/32
in price for a yield of 1.955 percent, down 8 basis points from
late on Tuesday. The 10-year yield fell as low as 1.951 percent
earlier on Wednesday, the lowest since Oct. 2 according to
Reuters data.
The 30-year bond gained 1-20/32 in price to
yield 2.727 percent, down 8 basis points on the day. The 30-year
yield hit 2.719 percent, the lowest since Aug. 24.
U.S. crude futures fell to their lowest levels since
September 2003. They were last down over 5 percent at $26.91 a
barrel.
Tumbling oil prices fed worries about weak global growth and
profits of energy companies. Major U.S. stock indexes fell
sharply with the Standard & Poor's 500 index down 3
percent in late morning trading.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)