* Oil, stocks continue to drive U.S. bond market

* ECB's Draghi opens door to more easing, briefly lifts yields higher

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, Jan 21 U.S. Treasury debt yields edged lower on Thursday in very choppy trading, held down by concerns about volatility in oil and global stock markets.

U.S. crude futures rebounded after falling to a more than 12-year low the previous day, helping stocks slightly. But trading was volatile and there was no indication that both assets could hold their gains.

Comments by European Central Bank President Mario Draghi suggesting that the bank could launch additional stimulus measures in the euro zone in March pushed up European stocks and lifted U.S. government bond yields as well. But that subsequently faded.

In a press briefing after the ECB kept rates unchanged, Draghi said the bank will re-assess its monetary policy stance at its March meeting given the slowdown in China and other emerging markets and the turmoil in financial markets.

"The underlying focus is still on oil because people are looking at the transmission mechanism to the real economy of lower oil prices," said Gennadiy Goldberg, interest rate strategist, at TD Securities in New York.

"Lower oil prices are maybe great for the consumer, but not unilaterally good for the U.S economy. So you're seeing a bond market reaction to lower oil prices."

In mid-morning trading, benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were little changed in price for a yield of 1.984 percent, down from 1.988 percent late on Wednesday. The 10-year yield fell as low as 1.939 percent on Wednesday, the lowest since Oct. 2, according to Reuters data.

The 30-year bond slipped 6/32 in price to yield 2.764, up from 2.757 percent on Tuesday. The 30-year yield hit 2.711 percent on Wednesday, the lowest level since Aug. 24.

The five-year yield was flat in price to yield 1.422 percent, down from Wednesday's 1.423 percent.

U.S. crude futures were up nearly 1 percent on Thursday at $28.60 per barrel, but trading was volatile as oil shuttled between gains and losses. On Wednesday, U.S. crude futures fell to their lowest since September 2003.

U.S. stocks rose in line with the recovery in oil. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Dan Grebler)