* Worries linger about further equity, oil market losses
* ECB's Draghi open to more easing
* Poor 10-year TIPS sale adds selling pressure to bonds
* Spike in U.S. jobless claims raises economic concerns
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Jan 21 U.S. Treasuries prices fell on
Thursday with benchmark yields rising from 3-1/2-month lows as a
rebound on Wall Street and in the oil market scaled back
appetite for low-risk government debt, but jitters remained on
further losses in those sectors.
Remarks from European Central Bank President Mario Draghi
suggesting that the bank could launch additional stimulus
measures in the euro zone led to selling of U.S. government debt
in early trading.
A poor auction of $15 billion in 10-year Treasury Inflation
Protected Securities added to the market's weakness, briefly
knocking one point off the 30-year bond's price.
"It's a little bounce that's correlated with improvement in
equities and oil. I don't think we touch a bottom by any means,"
said Richard Schlanger, portfolio manager at Pioneer Investments
USA in Boston.
Bond market losses were limited by nagging doubts about the
durability of the U.S. economic expansion in light of global
market turbulence, worries about China and the glut of oil
worldwide.
Thursday's data that showed weekly domestic first-time
filings for jobless benefits climbing to a six-month peak stoked
doubts whether the labor market is strong enough for the Federal
Reserve to raise interest rates in 2016.
"There isn't a lot of risk appetite. Any stability seems to
be sold into," said Gennadiy Goldberg, interest rate strategist
at TD Securities in New York.
In late trading, benchmark 10-year Treasury notes
were down 11/32 in price with a yield of 2.021
percent, up 4 basis points on the day. The 10-year yield climbed
from 1.939 percent on Wednesday, which was the lowest since
early October.
The 30-year bond was down 31/32 in price,
yielding 2.803 percent, up 5 basis points. The 30-year yield had
touched 2.711 percent on Wednesday, which was the lowest since
Aug. 24, according to Reuters data.
Two-year yield which is more sensitive to changes
in traders' view of Fed policy, edged up 1 basis point to 0.833
percent after hitting its lowest level in 2-1/2 months on
Wednesday.
U.S. crude futures settled up 4 percent at $29.53 a
barrel after briefly rising above $30 in volatile trading. On
Wednesday, they fell to their lowest since September 2003.
Higher oil prices and Draghi's comments hinting at more
stimulus lifted U.S. and European stock prices. The Standard &
Poor's 500 index was up 0.7 percent in late trading.
(Additional reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by
Dan Grebler and Nick Zieminski)