By Richard Leong

NEW YORK, Jan 22 U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Friday as a resurgence in oil and stock prices that had been battered by fears over slowing global growth and a glut of crude sparked a fresh wave of selling of safe-haven government debt.

Benchmark yields rose further from the 3-1/2-month lows set on Wednesday, as Wall Street jumped and U.S. oil futures scored solid gains again.

Those second-day rallies following more comments from European Central Bank President Mario Draghi, who hinted the ECB was open to more stimulus to counter weak growth and inflation in the euro zone.

"The tone earlier this week was very bearish. Risk assets were oversold and flight-to-safety assets were overbought," said Mike Lorizio, head of Treasuries trading at John Hancock Asset Management in Boston.

Stronger-than-expected data on U.S. manufacturing and a record 14.7 percent jump in existing home sales in December also eased pessimism over the economy and pared bets the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates no more than once if at all in 2016.

Some analysts said a bond market selloff may be near as worries about global economic growth and energy demand persist. They added that investors were reluctant to further cut bond holdings ahead of the Fed's policy meeting next Tuesday and Wednesday.

"Most people are still bullish on bonds," said David Keeble, global head of interest rates strategy at Credit Agricole Corporate & Investment Bank in New York.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were down 18/32 in price to yield of 2.082 percent, up 6 basis points from late on Thursday. The 10-year yield climbed from 1.939 percent on Wednesday, the lowest since early October.

The 30-year bond was down 1-3/32 in price, yielding 2.851 percent, up 5 basis points. The 30-year yield touched 2.711 percent on Wednesday, the lowest since Aug. 24, according to Reuters data.

The two-year yield, more sensitive to changes in traders' view of Fed policy, rose 4 basis points to 0.877 percent.

U.S. crude futures rose 6.3 percent to $31.40 a barrel as cold weather raised demand for home heating. On Wednesday, they fell to their lowest since September 2003.

Bets on more ECB stimulus, together with higher oil prices, lifted Wall Street shares for a second day, with the Standard & Poor's 500 index up 1.6 percent. (Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)