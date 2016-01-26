* Oil prices recover, drive investor interest in stocks
* Treasury to sell $26 billion of 2-year notes
* Investors focus on FOMC meeting and statement
By Tariro Mzezewa
NEW YORK, Jan 26 U.S. Treasuries prices were
steady during volatile trading on Tuesday as oil prices slightly
recovered and ahead of the start of the Federal Reserve's
two-day policy meeting.
Treasuries rallied overnight after Chinese stocks fell
sharply, dragging European stocks down and increasing appetite
for U.S. government debt. The gains pared in morning trading as
recovering oil prices came into focus for traders.
The see-saw trading action has been frequent since the start
of 2016 as jittery investors pile into U.S. government debt
whenever stock and oil prices fall.
"Overall Treasuries have been tracking oil and equities, so
for each tick and gyration in oil and equities there's a
reaction in Treasuries," said Justin Lederer, Treasury
strategist at Cantor Fitzgerald in New York.
Oil prices were lifted by hopes that OPEC and non-OPEC
producers may be edging closer to a deal to tackle one of the
biggest supply gluts in decades..
With little U.S. domestic data due this week, investors are
focusing on the Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting which
begins later in the day.
Though the U.S. central bank is not expected to raise
interest rates this week, investors will parse the statement
from the meeting for details on the impact of the turmoil seen
in markets this year.
"We want to see how the statement is worded and if there's
any dialect reflecting what's been going in the world and
comments on inflation," said Lederer.
The Treasury Department will sell $26 billion of 2-year
notes to what traders expect to be decent demand.
The benchmark 10-year note was last up 1/32 in
price to yield 2.025 percent, down from 2.022 percent late
Monday.
The 30-year bond was last flat at 2.801 percent,
little changed from 2.802 percent late on Monday.
On Wall Street, major stock indexes were positive, with the
benchmark S&P 500 stock index was last up 1.06 percent, led by
recovering oil prices and strong earnings reports.