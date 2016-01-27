* Yields rise before Fed statement
* Treasury to sell $35 bln 5-yr notes
* Government to sell $15 bln 2-year floating-rate notes
NEW YORK, Jan 27 U.S. Treasury yields rose on
Wednesday ahead of the release of the Federal Reserve's latest
policy statement and the U.S. government's sale of $35 billion
in new five-year debt.
The U.S. central bank is expected to leave interest rates
unchanged when it issues its statement and acknowledge that
turmoil in financial markets threatens its upbeat view of the
U.S. economy, leaving the chances of a March hike diminished but
alive.
The Fed is due to issue its statement at 2 p.m. EST (1900
GMT) following the conclusion of a two-day policy meeting.
"What today is really about is sensing the response
function, the pain threshold of the Fed to market moves," said
Aaron Kohli, interest rate strategist at BMO Capital Markets in
New York. "It's one of the few meetings where you have some
change in the economic data, but a much greater change in the
market."
Treasury yields rose as some investors reevaluated
expectations the Fed would take a largely dovish tone in its
policy statement.
Yields have fallen over the past month on safe-haven buying
tied to the sharp drops in oil and stock prices, which have
fallen in part due to concerns over an oil supply glut and
slowing growth and high corporate debt levels in China.
Benchmark 10-year notes were last down 9/32 in
price to yield 2.03 percent, up from 2.00 percent late on
Tuesday. The yields have fallen from 2.33 percent on Dec. 30.
The Treasury will sell $35 billion in five-year notes on
Wednesday, the second sale of $90 billion in new coupon-bearing
debt this week. It will also auction $29 billion in seven-year
notes on Thursday.
The government will also sell $15 billion in two-year
floating rate notes on Wednesday.
