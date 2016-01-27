(Recasts with Fed meeting; adds quotes, updates prices)
* Yields fall, curve steepens after dovish Fed statement
* Five-year note auction soft on uncertainty before
statement
* Fed to sell $29 bln seven-year notes on Thursday
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, Jan 27 U.S. Treasury yields fell on
Wednesday after the Federal Reserve struck a dovish tone in
acknowledging recent market volatility, but maintained an
otherwise upbeat view of the U.S. economy.
"The committee is closely monitoring global economic and
financial developments and is assessing their implications for
the labor market and inflation," the Fed's policy-setting
committee said in a statement that diminished the chances of a
rate hike at its next meeting in March.
The Fed removed a previous reference from its statement to
the risks of the economic outlook being balanced. Instead, the
central bank said it was weighing how the global economy and
financial markets could affect the outlook.
"This was a dovish statement," said Brian Jacobsen, chief
portfolio strategist at Wells Fargo Funds Management in
Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin. "Language about the global
environment will need to be removed before they hike."
U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury note yields fell
to 2.00 percent, from 2.05 percent before the statement. The
yield curve between five-year notes and 30-year bonds
steepened to 138 basis points from 134 basis
points.
Treasury yields have fallen in the past month on safe-haven
buying as stocks and oil prices dropped, partly due to a glut in
supply and concerns over slowing growth and high corporate debt
levels in China.
Falling expectations that a rate increase is likely at the
U.S. central bank's March meeting have also bolstered bonds. The
Fed was careful, however, to keep open the possibility of a rate
increase in March.
"The Fed wants it as an option, you can't close the door on
it by sounding extremely dovish," said Tom Porcelli, chief
economist at RBC Capital Markets in New York. "The Fed did the
right thing by not making any significant changes."
The U.S. government had to pay more to sell $35 billion in
new five-year notes on Wednesday, hurt by uncertainty before the
Fed statement. The Treasury paid a high yield of 1.496 percent,
around a basis point higher than where the debt was trading
before the sale.
The Treasury will sell $29 billion in seven-year notes on
Thursday, its third and final sale of $90 billion in new
coupon-bearing debt this week. The government also sold $15
billion in two-year floating rate notes on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Karen Brettell, additional reporting by Rodrigo
Campos, editing by G Crosse)