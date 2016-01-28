(Recasts, adds details on data and auction, adds quotes,
* Weak durable goods data increases demand for bonds
* Treasury sells $29 bln 7-year notes to strong demand
* Oil price rebound increases inflation expectations
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, Jan 28 U.S. Treasury prices ended
higher on Thursday after weak data raised concerns about slowing
U.S. economic growth, which offset higher inflation expectations
as oil prices rebounded.
New orders for long-lasting U.S. manufactured goods in
December recorded their biggest drop in 16 months as lower oil
prices and a strong dollar pressured factories, the latest
indication that economic growth braked sharply at the end of
2015.
The data supported bonds even as oil price gains raised the
specter of higher inflation, which are negative for bonds and
typically send yields higher.
"You're trading a lot of conflicting stories. You're trading
weakening domestic growth heading into year-end, and you're
battling headlines on oil," said Gennaidy Goldberg, an interest
rate strategist at TD Securities in New York.
A drop in capital goods shipments excluding defense and
aircraft may weigh on gross domestic product figures for the
fourth quarter, which will be released on Friday.
"We are responding to the weaker capital shipments within
the durable goods report ... it really puts downward pressure on
tomorrow's GDP estimates," said Ian Lyngen, a senior government
bond strategist at CRT Capital in Stamford, Connecticut.
Gross domestic product is expected to have grown 0.8 percent
in the fourth quarter, according to the median estimate of 87
economists polled by Reuters.
Oil prices were about 3 percent higher on Thursday after the
Russian energy minister said Saudi Arabia had proposed that
oil-producing countries trim output, which would be the first
global deal in over a decade to help clear a glut that has
depressed prices for over a year and a half.
Benchmark 10-year notes ended 5/32 in price
higher to yield 1.99 percent, after earlier falling as low as
1.97 percent on the weak durable goods data.
Demand for bonds helped the U.S. sell $29 billion in new
seven-year notes for lower yields. It was the final sale of $90
billion in new coupon-bearing Treasury supply this week.
Investment managers, foreign central banks and other direct
bidders on Thursday bought a record amount of U.S. seven-year
Treasury notes at a yield of 1.759 percent, which was the lowest
since a year earlier, Treasury data showed.
(Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe; Editing by Diane Craft)