* Yields rise from four-month lows

* Heavy data week, Friday's employment report in focus

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Feb 1 U.S. Treasury yields rose from four-month lows on Monday at the start of a heavy week of data that will culminate in Friday's jobs report for January, which will be closely evaluated for signs of slowing U.S. growth.

Data on Monday showed that U.S. consumer spending was unchanged in December as households cut back on purchases of automobiles and unseasonably mild weather weighed on demand for utilities, but a jump in savings to a three-year high suggested there is enough muscle to boost consumption in the months ahead.

It came after a release on Friday showed that gross domestic product increased at a 0.7 percent annual rate in the fourth quarter.

"There's definitely concern about growth," said Mary Ann Hurley, vice president in fixed income trading at D.A. Davidson in Seattle. "You have most of the world outside of the U.S. slowing. There is concern that we're not an island, that it's going to affect us."

Benchmark 10-year notes were last down 2/32 in price to yield 1.94 percent, after dropping to 1.91 percent in overnight trading, the lowest since Oct 2.

Yields fell to four-month lows after the Bank of Japan surprised investors on Friday by introducing negative interest rates in a bid to stimulate the country's flagging economy.

A continued drop in Treasury yields may depend on whether U.S. growth continues to flag, or rebounds as some expect in the first quarter.

"Growth is historically slow over here but not weak like the rest of the world. I think for rates to continue to decline, especially at the pace that they have been, they need more evidence of domestic slowing," said Hurley.

Risk sentiment was also hurt on Monday after China's manufacturing activity contracted at its fastest pace in almost three-and-a-half years in January, suggesting the world's second largest economy is off to a weak start in 2016 and adding to the case for near-term stimulus. (Editing by W Simon)