* Yields fall after services data misses expectations

* Ten-year note yields lowest since Feb 2015

* ADP jobs data beats economists' expectations

* Treasury to reduce coupon issuance, increase bills

* Fed's Dudley: Tightening financial conditions a concern

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Feb 3 U.S. Treasury yields fell to one-year lows on Wednesday after data showed growth in the U.S. service sector slowing, adding to concerns about the weakening U.S. economy.

The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said its index of non-manufacturing activity fell to 53.5 from 55.8 the month before. The reading was below expectations of 55.1 from a Reuters poll of 73 economists.

Bonds erased earlier price losses after the data, with benchmark 10-year note yields falling below technical resistance to a low of 1.7930 percent, the lowest since Feb. 5, 2015.

"We can pretty much tie the move in the rates market to the ISM non-manufacturing," said Guy LeBas, chief fixed income strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott LLC in Philadelphia. "What we are looking at are concerns about six-to-twelve months ahead in terms of growth."

Treasury yields have tumbled this year on safety buying as oil and stock prices drop, and as fears increase that the U.S. is facing a slowdown.

The next major economic release is Friday's employment report, which is expected to show that employers added 190,000 jobs in January, according to the median estimate of 108 economists polled by Reuters.

U.S. private employers added 205,000 jobs in January, above economists' expectations, a report by a payrolls processor showed on Wednesday.

William Dudley, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, said on Wednesday that financial conditions have tightened considerably in the weeks since the U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates, and monetary policy makers will have to take that into consideration should the phenomenon persist.

The Bank of Japan on Friday introduced negative interest rates in a further effort to stimulate the country's flagging economy.

That has helped boost demand for U.S. bonds, which pay higher yields than Japanese and European sovereign debt.

"With Japan going to negative rates, and fears of negative rates everywhere, people look at the U.S. as the place to be, so it's driving the yields lower," said Charles Comiskey, head of Treasuries trading at Bank of Nova Scotia in New York.

The U.S. Treasury also said on Wednesday it will reduce coupon sizes across the board during the first quarter in order to increase the level of Treasury bills it offers.