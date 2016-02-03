(Recasts with market rally, adds quote, data, updates prices)
* Yields fall after services data misses expectations
* Ten-year note yields lowest since Feb 2015
* ADP jobs data beats economists' expectations
* Treasury to reduce coupon issuance, increase bills
* Fed's Dudley: Tightening financial conditions a concern
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, Feb 3 U.S. Treasury yields fell to
one-year lows on Wednesday after data showed growth in the U.S.
service sector slowing, adding to concerns about the weakening
U.S. economy.
The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said its index of
non-manufacturing activity fell to 53.5 from 55.8 the month
before. The reading was below expectations of 55.1 from a
Reuters poll of 73 economists.
Bonds erased earlier price losses after the data, with
benchmark 10-year note yields falling below
technical resistance to a low of 1.7930 percent, the lowest
since Feb. 5, 2015.
"We can pretty much tie the move in the rates market to the
ISM non-manufacturing," said Guy LeBas, chief fixed income
strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott LLC in Philadelphia. "What
we are looking at are concerns about six-to-twelve months ahead
in terms of growth."
Treasury yields have tumbled this year on safety buying as
oil and stock prices drop, and as fears increase that the U.S.
is facing a slowdown.
The next major economic release is Friday's employment
report, which is expected to show that employers added 190,000
jobs in January, according to the median estimate of 108
economists polled by Reuters.
U.S. private employers added 205,000 jobs in January, above
economists' expectations, a report by a payrolls processor
showed on Wednesday.
William Dudley, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New
York, said on Wednesday that financial conditions have tightened
considerably in the weeks since the U.S. Federal Reserve raised
interest rates, and monetary policy makers will have to take
that into consideration should the phenomenon persist.
The Bank of Japan on Friday introduced negative interest
rates in a further effort to stimulate the country's flagging
economy.
That has helped boost demand for U.S. bonds, which pay
higher yields than Japanese and European sovereign debt.
"With Japan going to negative rates, and fears of negative
rates everywhere, people look at the U.S. as the place to be, so
it's driving the yields lower," said Charles Comiskey, head of
Treasuries trading at Bank of Nova Scotia in New York.
The U.S. Treasury also said on Wednesday it will reduce
coupon sizes across the board during the first quarter in order
to increase the level of Treasury bills it offers.