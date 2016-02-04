* Falling oil, stocks add bid for bonds
* US productivity falls, jobless claims rise
* Friday's jobs data in focus
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, Feb 4 U.S. Treasury yields fell on
Thursday as oil and stock prices declined and investors focused
on Friday's highly anticipated employment report for further
signs on the extent of the U.S. economic slowdown.
Yields fell to one-year lows in volatile trading on
Wednesday after data showed slowing growth in the U.S. service
sector, but ended the session higher after oil and stock prices
rallied later in the day.
"Oil has been driving a lot of the moves for several weeks
now, and a lot of it has to do with how expectations of
inflation and the health of the global economy evolve," said
Amrut Nashikkar, an analyst at Barclays in New York.
Benchmark 10-year notes were last up 7/32 in
price to yield 1.86 percent, down from 1.88 percent late on
Wednesday.
Oil slipped below $35 a barrel on Thursday after the
previous session's 7 percent jump, pressured by oversupply and
skepticism that Venezuela's effort to lobby crude producers for
output cuts would succeed.
Slowing U.S. growth has compounded economic concerns in the
past week, adding a further bid to U.S. bonds.
"The market expects U.S. data to slow down and the Fed not
to hike even as much as it had earlier indicated," Nashikkar
said.
Data on Thursday showed U.S. nonfarm productivity fell in
the fourth quarter at its fastest pace in more than a year,
leading to a jump in labor-related production costs, while the
number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits rose more
than expected last week.
The next major economic release is Friday's employment
report, which is expected to show that employers added 190,000
jobs in January, according to the median estimate of 108
economists polled by Reuters.
The federal fund futures market now indicates that
traders no longer expect the Fed to raise interest rates this
year.
