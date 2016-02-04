(Updates prices, adds quotes, details on data)
* Jobless claims increase
* Friday's jobs data in focus
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, Feb 4 U.S. Treasuries were steady on
Thursday as data showed weaker U.S. growth, with investors
focused on an employment report on Friday for further signs
about economic momentum.
The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits
rose more than expected last week, suggesting some loss of
momentum in the labor market amid a sharp economic slowdown and
stock market selloff.
Signs of creeping employment weakness were also flagged by a
separate report showing a 218 percent jump in announced job cuts
by U.S.-based employers in January. The planned layoffs were
concentrated in the energy and retail sectors.
"The market expects U.S. data to slow down and the Fed not
to hike even as much as it had earlier indicated," said Amrut
Nashikkar, analyst at Barclays in New York.
Benchmark 10-year notes were last down 1/32 in
price to yield 1.88 percent, little changed on the day.
The yields have tumbled from 2.30 percent this year on
safety buying as oil and stock prices slid, with fears now also
rising about the U.S. slowdown.
The federal fund futures market indicates that
traders no longer expect the Federal Reserve to raise interest
rates this year.
Friday's employment report is expected to show that
employers added 190,000 jobs in January, according to the median
estimate of 108 economists polled by Reuters.
Concerns about China's economy and the Bank of Japan's
surprise move last Friday to introduce negative interest rates
to stimulate the country's economy have also increased demand
for U.S. bonds.
"There's a number of risk factors globally, including the
situation in China, and a surprise rate cut in Japan ... that's
basically what's driven yields to these levels," said Nashikkar.
