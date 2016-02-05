(Adds quotes, background, updates prices)
* Yields increase on employee wage growth
* Traders see greater chance of 2016 rate increase
* International weakness seen keeping bid for bonds
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, Feb 5 U.S. Treasury yields rose on
Friday after data showed that wages rebounded strongly in
January, adding to bets that the Federal Reserve may increase
interest rates this year.
Average hourly earnings increased 12 cents, or 0.5 percent.
That left the year-on-year gain in earnings at 2.5 percent as
the unusually strong wage gains seen in January 2014 dropped out
of the picture.
The increase came even as U.S. employment gains slowed more
than expected, with employers adding 151,000 jobs in the month.
"The Fed's back on the table," said Ira Jersey, senior
client portfolio manager at OppenheimerFunds in New York.
Worsening economic data in the past week has increased
concerns about a U.S. slowdown and reduced expectations that the
Federal Reserve will raise interest rates this year.
Traders saw more chance of a 2016 rate hike on Friday after
the report. U.S. short-term interest-rate futures contracts
fell, suggesting traders are now pricing in about a 50 percent
chance that the U.S. central bank will next raise rates in
December, up from about 20 percent before the report.
Before the report, they had expected the Fed to wait until
2017 before raising rates.
Benchmark 10-year notes were last down 3/32 in
price to yield 1.87 percent, up from 1.84 percent before the
report.
"The details are really solid. It makes the case that
inflation is possible in the U.S. against the backdrop of a lot
of the financial turmoil that we've been seeing," said Aaron
Kohli, an interest rate strategist at BMO Capital Markets in New
York.
Offsetting the possibility of a Fed increase, U.S. bonds are
expected to continue to see demand on concerns about the global
economic slowdown, and as Treasuries pay higher yields than
comparable sovereign bonds in Europe and Japan.
The Bank of Japan's surprise move last week to introduce
negative interest rates to stimulate the country's economy
helped to sparked a rally that sent 10-year Treasury yields
this week to one-year lows.
"Even if the Fed's on hold and you have other people easing,
there's still going to be a search for yield," said
OppenheimerFunds' Jersey.
(Additional reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Nick Zieminski)