* Benchmark yield falls to lowest since September 2012

* Treasury to sell $15 billion of 30-year bond at auction

* Fed Chair Yellen to continue testimony to U.S. lawmakers (New throughout, updates market action and prices, adds quotes)

By Tariro Mzezewa

NEW YORK, Feb 11 U.S. Treasury yields plunged on Thursday as worries over global growth and the effectiveness of central bank policy sparked demand for safe-haven assets and as global equity markets dropped sharply.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year note fell to its lowest in more than three years.

Prices of fed fund futures, used to predict future policy decisions by the U.S. Federal Reserve, surged across the board as investors further cut back expectations that the central bank can engineer another rate hike soon.

Short-term rate futures, a proxy for expectations for the Fed, now show the market sees no chance of a rate increase this year.

"As oil and commodities go to new lows with lower inflation baked into the outlook, you'll get lower rates that will prevent the Fed from moving again," said money market strategist Tom Simons of Jefferies & Co in New York. "The market is pricing out an increase for the rest of the year and even early next year."

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note dropped to 1.53 percent in early trading, its lowest since September 2012, while the 30-year bond yield hit 2.34 percent, its lowest level in a year.

The yield spread between 10-year and 2-year notes narrowed to its tightest since November 2007, reflecting an outlook for weak economic growth and low inflation.

The December futures contract shot to a record high, implying an end-of-year fed funds effective rate of 0.35 percent, compared with 0.38 percent on Wednesday.

The Fed in December lifted its benchmark overnight lending rate to a range of 0.25 percent to 0.50 percent, its first increase in nearly a decade. The daily effective rate has averaged around 0.38 percent since then.

The moves came ahead of a second day of testimony to U.S. lawmakers by Fed Chair Janet Yellen.

The benchmark 10-year note was last up 30/32 in price to yield 1.605 percent, down from 1.708 percent late on Wednesday.

The 30-year bond price was up 2-1/32, with the yield falling 2.443 percent from 2.529 percent.

The Treasury will sell $15 billion of 30-year bonds later in the day, and traders expect strong demand.

"The yield offered on Treasuries versus other securities is very attractive, so there will be strong demand," Simons said, "but it may need a bit of a concession." (Reporting by Tariro Mzezewa and Dan Burns; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Lisa Von Ahn)