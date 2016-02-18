* Benchmark yields retreat from 1-1/2 week highs

* U.S. jobless claims fall, Philly Fed index less negative

* U.S. to sell $7 billion in 30-year TIPS (Updates market action, adds quote)

By Richard Leong

NEW YORK, Feb 18 U.S. Treasury prices rose on Thursday, with benchmark yields retreating from 1-1/2 week highs, as the rally in Wall Street stocks leveled off, reviving some demand for low-yielding government bonds.

While data showed a surprise drop in domestic jobless claims last week, a report from the Philadelphia Federal Reserve showed a slight improvement in business activities in the U.S. Mid-Atlantic region but they remained in contraction territory in February.

"We needed a correction in the Treasuries market after last week's what seemed to be panic buying," said Sharon Stark, chief fixed income strategist at D.A. Davidson in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded up 10/32 in price for a yield of 1.779 percent, down over 3 basis points from late on Wednesday. A week ago, the 10-year yield fell to 1.53 percent, the lowest since September 2012.

The 30-year bond was last 29/32 higher in price, yielding 2.639 percent, down nearly 5 basis points from Wednesday's close. Last week, the 30-year yield hit 2.38 percent, the lowest in a year.

On Wall Street, the Standard & Poor's 500 index was 0.5 percent weaker.

This week's mixed bag of domestic economic figures, together with lingering worries about weak global growth and the absence of a deal among major oil producers to control output, supported bets the Federal Reserve might not raise interest rates until year-end at the earliest.

The minutes for the Federal Reserve's Jan. 26-27 meeting released on Wednesday showed some policy-makers reckoned the current market turmoil was severe enough for them to reconsider their planned path on rate increases.

St. Louis Fed chief James Bullard said late Wednesday it was "unwise" to lift U.S. rates further due to weak inflation and global market volatility.

Interest rates futures implied traders see a 40 percent chance of a rate increase in December, according to CME Group's FedWatch program.

On the supply front, the Treasury Department will sell $7 billion of 30-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities at 1 p.m. Eastern time (1800 GMT).

In "when-issued" activity, traders expected the 30-year TIPS issue will likely sell at a yield of 1.067-1.092 percent, according to Tradeweb.

The Treasury separately said it will next week sell $26 billion in two-year notes; $34 billion in five-year debt and $28 billion in seven-year notes.

It reduced the offering sizes of five-year and seven-year Treasuries by $1 billion from January's levels as it aimed to ramp up its issuance of bills this year. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chris Reese)